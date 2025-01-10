Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration Inc 131.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Touchstone Exploration Inc with ticker (LON:TXP) now has a potential upside of 131.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.

TXP.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 60 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Touchstone Exploration Inc share price of 26 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 131.2%. Trading has ranged between 21 (52 week low) and 57 (52 week high) with an average of 880,452 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £107,754,300.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of petroleum and natural gas exploration, development, acquisition and production. The Company is active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It operates Trinidad-based upstream petroleum and natural gas activities under state exploration and production licenses with the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI), Lease Operatorship Agreements (LOAs) with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited and private subsurface and surface leases with individual landowners. It is focused on onshore oil and natural gas properties located in southern Trinidad. With interests in approximately 145,000 net working interest acres of core exploration and development rights. Its core focus is on exploration and development on the Ortoire block and development production on its five onshore lease operatorship properties (CO-1, WD-4, WD-8, Fyzabad, and Balata East).



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Paul Baay

Touchstone Exploration Strategic Moves to Dominate Onshore Gas Production in Trinidad (Video)

Touchstone Exploration’s acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block boosts its strategic growth, enhancing its position as a top onshore gas producer in Trinidad.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Makes Strategic Acquisition from Shell Canaccord Comments 

Touchstone Exploration expands its portfolio with a $23M acquisition of Shell’s Central Block licence, boosting gas assets and market opportunities.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration to acquire Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces the acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block assets, bolstering LNG market access and boosting production capabilities.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Strong Upside Potential Amid Production Adjustments, Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (AIM: TXP) demonstrates resilience and growth in the oil and gas sector, with a Speculative Buy rating despite target price adjustments.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reveals 2025 capital budget to boost Cascadura growth

Touchstone Exploration Inc. unveils its 2025 capital budget focusing on sustainable growth by leveraging the success of its Cascadura asset.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration CEO on Cascadura results, Rio Claro block and 2025 plans (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay discusses impressive results from Cascadura wells, the new Rio Claro block, and 2025 drilling plans.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.