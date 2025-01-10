Touchstone Exploration Inc 131.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration Inc with ticker (LON:TXP) now has a potential upside of 131.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 60 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Touchstone Exploration Inc share price of 26 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 131.2%. Trading has ranged between 21 (52 week low) and 57 (52 week high) with an average of 880,452 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £107,754,300.



Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of petroleum and natural gas exploration, development, acquisition and production. The Company is active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It operates Trinidad-based upstream petroleum and natural gas activities under state exploration and production licenses with the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI), Lease Operatorship Agreements (LOAs) with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited and private subsurface and surface leases with individual landowners. It is focused on onshore oil and natural gas properties located in southern Trinidad. With interests in approximately 145,000 net working interest acres of core exploration and development rights. Its core focus is on exploration and development on the Ortoire block and development production on its five onshore lease operatorship properties (CO-1, WD-4, WD-8, Fyzabad, and Balata East).







