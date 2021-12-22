Twitter
Touchstone Exploration announces expanded loan facility

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSX, LSE: TXP) has announced today that it has entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with its Trinidad based lender providing for a $10 million increase in the principal balance to $30 million (the “Amended Loan Agreement”).

Touchstone currently has $15 million of the loan principal balance drawn and anticipates withdrawing the remaining $15 million available balance prior to the end of 2021. The Amended Loan Agreement provides enhanced financial flexibility at attractive after tax pricing.

The Amended Loan Agreement did not alter any material terms of the Company’s prior loan agreement, save for an additional underwriting fee of $50,000 payable to the lender, equivalent to 0.5% of the increased principal amount. The following material terms and conditions of the original loan agreement remain applicable:

·      BorrowerTouchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd.
·      Facility typeSenior secured syndicated loan, with Republic Bank Limited acting as initial lender, arranger and administrative agent
·      Revised facility amount        US$30 million
·      Principal availability periodPrincipal may be withdrawn prior to January 1, 2022
·      TermJune 15, 2027 – seven years from the initial closing date
·      Fixed interest rate7.85% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears
·      Principal amortization scheduleTwenty equal and consecutive quarterly principal repayments commencing on September 15, 2022
·      PrepaymentsCurrently permitted with a 1.0% penalty and a 90-day notice period, no penalties payable after June 15, 2023
·      CollateralSenior mortgage over fixed assets of the Borrower and its subsidiaries and a corporate guarantee from Touchstone Exploration Inc.
·          Financial covenants (to be initially tested for the year ended December 31, 2022)Net Senior Funded Debt to EBITDA less than 2.5 timesNet Senior Funded Debt to Book Value Equity less than 0.7 timesDebt Service Coverage Ratio greater than 2.5 times
·      Cash reserve balanceMaintain a balance of not less than the equivalent of two quarterly interest payments due
Touchstone Exploration Inc
Touchstone Exploration Inc

