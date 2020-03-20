Toople PLC AGM – Vote electronically if you can

In light of the escalating Coronavirus issue, the Annual General Meeting of Toople PLC (LON: TOOP), a provider of bespoke telecom services to UK SMEs, will now be held at 12:00 noon on 31 March 2020 at Woodside 2, Dunmow Road, Birchanger, Bishop’s Stortford CM23 5RG.

Toople is now encouraging shareholders to vote electronically or to appoint the Chairman as their proxy with their voting instructions rather than attend the meeting in person. In order to reduce the risk of infection, the meeting will end immediately following the business of the AGM and there will be no corporate presentation, Q&A or refreshments. The Company is taking these precautionary measures to safeguard its shareholders’ and employees’ health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible

Instructions on voting are attached to the Notice of Meeting bound in with the 2019 Annual Report already sent out to shareholders and which can be found on the Company’s website: www.toople.com.

