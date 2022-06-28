Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

TomCo Energy extends Valkor loan repayment terms

TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy plc (LON:TOM), the US operating oil development group focused on using innovative technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources, has announced a further extension to the repayment date for the unsecured US$1.5 million loan from Valkor Oil & Gas LLC to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Greenfield Energy LLC, which was utilised for the acquisition of the initial 10% of the Membership Interests in Tar Sands Holdings II LLC, as announced on 16 November 2021.

On 31 May 2022, the Company announced that the terms of the Loan had been varied in order to extend the scheduled repayment date to on or before 30 June 2022.  The terms of the Loan have now been further varied in order to extend the repayment date to on or before 31 July 2022.

As a former joint venture partner, Valkor is considered to be a related party of the Company (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies) and, accordingly, the further variation of the Loan’s terms is deemed to constitute a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13. The TomCo Energy directors, having consulted with Strand Hanson Limited, the Company’s Nominated Adviser, consider that the further variation of the Loan’s terms is fair and reasonable insofar as the Company’s shareholders are concerned.

You might also enjoy reading  TomCo Energy AGM to be held on 7 July 2022

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.