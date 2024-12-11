Follow us on:

Tirupati Graphite restructures Board to strengthen leadership

Tirupati Graphite
Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist flake graphite company and producer of this critical mineral for the global energy transition, has announced a significant restructuring of its Board of Directors pursuant to the Board restructuring plan communicated by the Company:

Board Restructuring

The Company has appointed Christian St. John-Dennis, Murat Dogan Erden and Anthony James Nieuwenhuys as Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately.

This strategic move will enhance the corporate governance of the Company and strengthen the Company’s leadership. Furthermore, it supports the Company’s critical priorities, including the ongoing audit process, securing funding, and resolving the current trading suspension. Further details about the appointments are as below:

1.   Anthony James Nieuwenhuys: An experienced CEO of listed mining companies, with deep expertise in operational leadership and corporate governance. Mr Nieuwenhuys is currently a director and CEO of TSX listed Zeb Nickel Corp and Kopanag Gold Empowerment company, having previously been a director of AIM listed Eurasia Mining PLC.            
2.   Murat Dogan Erden: A seasoned CFO with extensive experience in debt & capital markets, governance, and financial strategy, and an FCA-approved Non-Executive Director and Chairman in private equity, specialising in sustainable strategies in Africa. Mr. Erden is currently a director of Arch Emerging Markets Partners Limited. Mr. Erden was previously a Non-Executive Director of the Company from October 2023 to March 2024.
3.   Christian St.John-Dennis: A recognised Corporate Broker, Mr. Dennis is the CEO of Optiva Securities Limited, a FCA regulated Broker in London. Mr. Dennis is currently also a Director of Hoxton Spirits Limited. Mr. Dennis was previously a Non-Executive Director of the Company from April 2017 to July 2023. 

Simultaneously, Puruvi Poddar has resigned from her position as a Director on the Board. Puruvi will continue to contribute to Tirupati’s growth in her capacity as Chief of Corporate & Business Development, where she will focus on advancing the Company’s strategic and commercial initiatives.

The Company has also further identified and is progressing discussions with potential CFO candidates and Independent Non-Executive Director preferably with experience of chairing The Audit Committee. The restructured Board will be working to finalise these together with a planned fundraising as part of its initial agenda.

Commenting on the restructuring, Michael Lynch Bell, Non-Executive Chairman of Tirupati Graphite, said:

“The decision to restructure the Board stems from our commitment to strengthen the Board and support Tirupati’s financing needs. Once completed we will concentrate on our growth agenda.

I would like to welcome Christian, Murat and James, who bring a breadth of expertise, to our Board.

We are also grateful to Puruvi for her invaluable contributions as a Board Director and are pleased that she will continue to lead our strategic initiatives as Chief of Corporate & Business Development.”

