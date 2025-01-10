Tirupati Graphite restructures Board committees to enhance Corporate Governance

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the specialist flake graphite company and supplier of the critical mineral for the global energy transition, has announced updates to Board sub-committee structure in order to prepare and enhance corporate governance as part of its ongoing organisational restructuring.

As a result of recent Board changes, the Board has dissolved the following pre-existing sub-committees, effective immediately:

· Audit

· Remuneration

· Nomination

The Board has replaced them with the following Board sub-committees comprised of the following, effective immediately:

· Audit; to be chaired by Non-Executive Director, Mr Murat Erden, with Mr Mark Rollins and Mr Christian Dennis as fellow committee members.

· Nomination & Remuneration; to be chaired by Non-Executive Director, Mr Christian Dennis, with Mr Mark Rollins and Mr James Nieuwenhuys as fellow committee members.

Commenting on the update, Mark Rollins, Executive Chairman of Tirupati Graphite said: “As we progress various workstreams that face the immediate attention of the restructured Board and executive team, we have sought to immediately address corporate governance at the Board level by designating roles and responsibilities among the Board to ensure oversight of the Company’s affairs in line with best practices. We have positive momentum to continue the evolution of Tirupati into a leading global graphite Company.”