Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tirupati Graphite restructures Board committees to enhance Corporate Governance

Tirupati Graphite
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the specialist flake graphite company and supplier of the critical mineral for the global energy transition, has announced updates to Board sub-committee structure in order to prepare and enhance corporate governance as part of its ongoing organisational restructuring.

As a result of recent Board changes, the Board has dissolved the following pre-existing sub-committees, effective immediately:

·    Audit

·    Remuneration

·    Nomination

The Board has replaced them with the following Board sub-committees comprised of the following, effective immediately:

·    Audit; to be chaired by Non-Executive Director, Mr Murat Erden, with Mr Mark Rollins and Mr Christian Dennis as fellow committee members.

·    Nomination & Remuneration; to be chaired by Non-Executive Director, Mr Christian Dennis, with Mr Mark Rollins and Mr James Nieuwenhuys as fellow committee members.

Commenting on the update, Mark Rollins, Executive Chairman of Tirupati Graphite said:

“As we progress various workstreams that face the immediate attention of the restructured Board and executive team, we have sought to immediately address corporate governance at the Board level by designating roles and responsibilities among the Board to ensure oversight of the Company’s affairs in line with best practices.

We have positive momentum to continue the evolution of Tirupati into a leading global graphite Company.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite strengthens executive team with new Chairman appointment

Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) announces a Board restructuring, appointing Mark Rollins as Executive Chairman to drive their strategic goals forward.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite restructures Board to strengthen leadership

Tirupati Graphite plc unveils a major Board restructuring, appointing three Non-Executive Directors to boost governance and support strategic priorities.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite secures Middle Eastern fund trade finance for growth and stability

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) progresses in securing financial support through a pre-production trade finance deal with a Middle Eastern Sovereign Fund.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite commences full scale operations at Vatomina

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) announces a significant operational update, highlighting successful mining and processing at Vatomina, and financial developments.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite unveils strategy for reaching 400,000 tpa annual production

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR.L) unveils strategy to boost flake graphite production to 400,000 tons per annum, meeting 8% of global demand by 2030.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite updates on financing arrangements, appoints Financial Adviser

Tirupati Graphite plc announces progress on financing, appointing Musst Investments and ViTa-Connect as advisers. Unique position in flake graphite attracts strategic investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.