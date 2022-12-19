Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Tirupati Graphite clarification and update regarding Acquisition of Suni Resources

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, announced on 17 August 2021 its agreement with Battery Metals Limited to acquire the entire issued share capital of its subsidiary Suni Resources SA as per the abridged terms in the announcement and varied subsequently.

Under the Key Transaction Terms in the announcement, the first bullet point states that:

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions to the transaction, the Company  will acquire from Battery Minerals 100% of the issued share capital of Suni Resources (a Mozambique incorporated subsidiary of Battery Minerals), all related intellectual property relating to the Montepuez Project and Balama Central Project, and will be assigned the shareholder loans owed by Suni Resources to certain Battery Minerals group companies amounting to c.AU$29 million for a total aggregate consideration of AU$12.5 million.

Owing to some questions received from investors in relation to the shareholder loans amounting to c.AU$29 million that will be assigned to TG by Battery Minerals group companies, the Company wishes to clarify that:

·    TG will not be assuming any external debt as a result of the acquisition and it will not have any obligation in respect of repayment of or the payment of interest in respect of any third party debt upon completion as a result of the acquisition of Suni Resources; and

·    The debt assigned to TG by Battery Minerals group companies shall on completion become an intra group debt within the enlarged TG group owed by Suni Resources to TG.

The Company further confirms that arrangements have been progressed for the provision of the Bank Guarantee (‘BG’) to be completed which will allow for the last steps towards closing of the acquisition of Suni Resources to be progressed.

Shishir Poddar, CEO of Tirupati Graphite, said:

“We felt duty bound to correct the misconception that the Company is acquiring any external debt through the acquisition of Suni Resources. The agreed consideration is the only cost to Tirupati for acquiring these transformational, ready-to-construct projects with globally significant resources.

“Without taking on any debt, TG will acquire the Balama Central and Montepeuz projects in Mozambique, which are both fully licensed for construction to >150,000 tpa flake graphite production capacity and which have already benefited from significant investment to this date.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.