Tirupati Graphite accelerates Vatomina output with enhanced ore grades

Tirupati Graphite is rapidly advancing its Vatomina project in Madagascar, leveraging improved ore grades and strategic operational enhancements to meet escalating global demand for natural graphite. This momentum positions the company to capitalise on the surging need for graphite in electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing.

In March 2025, Tirupati’s Vatomina operation produced 388 metric tonnes of flake graphite concentrate, slightly below internal targets due to temporary plant downtime and lower ore grades. Responding swiftly, the company resumed grade control and mine planning drilling later that month, utilising its own drilling rig. Initial results from this campaign have confirmed higher ore grades, aligning with Tirupati’s confidence in the project’s production potential.

To bolster output, two additional pre-concentration units (PCUs) are being relocated from the Sahamamy operation to Vatomina, with installation scheduled within the month. These enhancements are expected to elevate daily production rates to approximately 25 tonnes of flake graphite concentrate, supporting the company’s targets of 1,000 tonnes per month by July and 1,500 tonnes per month by December.

Customer demand remains robust across all graphite grades, underscoring the project’s commercial viability. A backlog of 220 tonnes of prepaid orders, dating from before the company’s leadership transition, is set to be cleared by mid-April. Subsequently, all new sales will contribute directly to current cash flows, marking a significant financial inflection point.

Investor confidence is also on the rise. Subscriptions for Tirupati’s placing of zero-coupon convertible notes have exceeded £2.5 million, with £1.56 million received to date and the remaining funds expected by April 15. This capital infusion strengthens the company’s financial position as it enters a critical operational phase.

Tirupati Graphite’s strategic initiatives at Vatomina reflect its commitment to scaling operations and meeting the growing global demand for natural graphite. The company’s integrated approach, from mining to processing, positions it as a key player in the graphite supply chain, particularly as industries worldwide seek reliable sources of this critical material.

