Time Finance delivers higher profits and record lending book in H1 2025/26

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six-months ended 30 November 2025. The Results reflect the continued strong demand for the multi-product range of finance solutions offered by the Group and the strength of the lending book.

Financial Highlights:

· Own-Book New Business Origination up 48% to £62.6m (H1 2024/25: £42.2m)

· Gross lending book up 12% to a record £235.3m at 30 November 2025 (30 November 2024: £209.4m)

· Revenue up 4% to £18.8m (H1 2024/25: £18.1m)

· Profit before Tax up 10% to £4.3m (H1 2024/25: £3.9m)

· PBT margin improved by 1% to 23% (H1 2024/25: 22%)

· Earnings Per Share up 7% to 3.47 pence per share (H1 2024/25: 3.24 pence per share)

· Net Assets up 9% to £75.0m at 30 November 2025 (30 November 2024: £69.0m)

· Net Tangible Assets up 14% to £47.2m at 30 November 2025 (30 November 2024: £41.5m)

· Net deals in arrears fell to 4.5% of the gross lending book at 30 November 2025 (30 November 2024: 5.3%)

· Net Bad Debt Write-Offs fell to 1.0% of the average gross lending book at 30 November 2025 (30 November 2024: 1.2%)

· Unearned income up 13% to £29.6m at 30 November 2025 (30 November 2024: £26.1m), providing strong visibility of future earnings

· Secured Lending now makes up 87% of the total lending book, up from 77% at 30 November 2024

· Own-Book Origination accounted for 98% of all new deals written in the period (30 November 2024: 97%)

Outlook

Continued positive trading momentum throughout December 2025 underpins significant Board confidence that trading for the current financial year ending 31 May 2026 will be at least in line with market expectations.

Commenting on the Interim Results, Tanya Raynes, Time Finance Non-Executive Chair, said: “The first six months trading of FY2025/26 mark a solid financial performance and strong start in terms of delivery against our current strategic plan through to May 2028, with robust demand from UK SMEs helping to drive the Lending Book to record highs. While Revenues continue to grow, the focus on efficiencies has resulted in growth in both margins, Profits and EPS. Net Tangible Assets are at an all-time high; cash reserves and funding sources remain healthy; while arrears and write-offs have both fallen, reflecting the strong credit controls in place across the Group. The Board, therefore, feel confident that the Group remains well positioned to deliver further long-term growth and increased value to the Company’s shareholders.”

Notice of Investor Presentation

The Company will deliver a live presentation relating to these H1 2025/26 Interims via the Group’s investor website at 1pm today. Existing and potential shareholders can sign up for free via: https://investors.timefinance.com/webinars/oPBYlr-hy-results-25-26.

For more information and the chance to have your questions directly answered by the management team, please head to our interactive investor hub via: https://investors.timefinance.com/s/71ba43. Here you will find all company news and additional content to further explain Time Finance’s strategy and developments.

