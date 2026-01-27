Time Finance adds strategic hire to support £300m lending target

Time Finance has reinforced its Asset Finance division with a key appointment aimed at advancing its long-term growth strategy. The business has brought in a new broker manager to enhance intermediary relationships, a move aligned with its goal to grow its own-book lending to £300 million by 2028.

The appointment brings additional experience into the Asset Finance team, with a particular focus on broker-led origination. The new manager will operate across the North West and beyond, working closely with finance brokers to structure funding solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Intermediaries continue to be a critical origination channel in UK commercial finance. By appointing individuals with strong local networks and sector understanding, Time Finance is positioning itself to benefit from ongoing demand for asset-backed lending across a broad range of industries.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.