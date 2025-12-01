Tight supply conditions push copper into sharper investor focus

Copper has entered a new phase, where pricing is now being shaped more by physical constraints than market speculation. Last week’s record high on the London Metal Exchange, followed by firm buying in U.S. markets, reflects mounting pressure from limited supply, steady end-use demand and growing strategic interest in the metal.

Output from key producers has been falling, with disruptions in major mining regions weighing on concentrate supply. This is starting to affect smelter operations, with some facilities now looking at production cuts. Inventory levels across warehouses have also dropped, adding further strain.

A softer U.S. dollar has made commodities more attractive across the board, and copper has been among the most responsive. But unlike other raw materials that might be more sentiment-driven, copper’s move appears supported by real market friction.

