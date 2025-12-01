Follow us on:

Tight supply conditions push copper into sharper investor focus

Copper has entered a new phase, where pricing is now being shaped more by physical constraints than market speculation. Last week’s record high on the London Metal Exchange, followed by firm buying in U.S. markets, reflects mounting pressure from limited supply, steady end-use demand and growing strategic interest in the metal.

Output from key producers has been falling, with disruptions in major mining regions weighing on concentrate supply. This is starting to affect smelter operations, with some facilities now looking at production cuts. Inventory levels across warehouses have also dropped, adding further strain.

A softer U.S. dollar has made commodities more attractive across the board, and copper has been among the most responsive. But unlike other raw materials that might be more sentiment-driven, copper’s move appears supported by real market friction.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Jubilee Metals and Galileo advance Molefe Mine development

Jubilee has entered into a project development agreement with Galileo Resources to accelerate work at the Molefe Mine in Zambia. The partnership brings together operational, processing and exploration expertise, with Galileo funding resource definition to earn up to a 23.75 percent interest.
Jubilee Metals delivers a sharper copper pivot in Zambia

Jubilee Metals has delivered a 65 % jump in copper output in its first quarter, signalling a clearer shift into Zambia‐based copper production.
Jubilee Metals reports Q1 FY2026 update as Zambia copper output rises 65%

Jubilee has issued its Q1 FY2026 operational update for its Zambia copper units, confirming higher production, stable power supply, and progress at both the Roan plant and Molefe mine.
Jubilee Metals signals its next chapter with exit from South Africa

Jubilee Metals is exiting South Africa’s chrome and PGM sector to focus fully on copper in Zambia, signalling a cleaner, more deliberate strategy.
Jubilee Metals receives Tribunal approval for Chrome and PGM disposal

Jubilee Metals has secured unconditional approval from the South African Competition Tribunal for the sale of its Chrome and PGM operations to One Chrome.

