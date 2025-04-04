Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

THG Plc completes debt refinancing to 2029

THG plc

THG Plc (LON:THG) has announced the successful completion of its debt refinancing to 2029.

As noted on 24 March 2025, THG has been undertaking a comprehensive refinancing exercise. To confirm, this includes:

·      a partial Amend & Extend of the Term Loan B to extend the maturity of €445m to December 2029;

·      a partial repayment of £74m of the Term Loan A and the remaining €155m of the TLB through a combination of cash on balance sheet and the Equity Contribution; and

·      extending the maturity of the existing £150m RCF from May 2026 to May 2029.

As a result of the proposed refinancing, net total leverage (excl. leases) decreases from 3.2x to 2.2x pre deal fees based on FY 2024 continuing Adjusted EBITDA (excluding Ingenuity) of £92m. THG is a fundamentally cash generative business and the refinancing underlines the Company’s target to progress towards a neutral net cash / net debt position.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Physical Bookrunners on the debt refinancing, with HSBC Bank plc, NatWest Markets PLC and BNP Paribas S.A. as Joint Bookrunners. Clifford Chance LLP acted on behalf of the Company, with Latham & Watkins (London) LLP acting for the lenders.

More details of FY 2024 performance will be provided as part of THG’s preliminary results and Q1 trading update expected to be announced on or around 30 April.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    THG PLC 21.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    THG PLC 15.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    THG PLC 10.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    THG PLC -27.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

    Frasers Group

    Frasers Group enters a multi-year partnership with THG plc

    Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) and THG plc announce a strategic multi-year partnership to enhance retail operations, integrate Frasers Plus, and optimize logistics.
    Broker Ratings

    THG PLC -31.3% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.