The role of factoring in easing payment delays

Factoring is a form of business finance designed to help companies improve their cash flow by releasing the value tied up in unpaid invoices. Instead of waiting weeks or even months for customers to settle their bills, businesses can access much of the invoice value almost immediately, giving them the flexibility to cover day-to-day expenses, invest in new projects, or simply reduce financial pressure.

The process is straightforward. A business issues an invoice to a customer in the usual way, then passes that invoice to a finance provider such as Time Finance. The provider releases a significant percentage of the invoice value, often within 24 hours. Once the customer pays, the remaining balance is passed back to the business, minus an agreed service fee.

There are several approaches to factoring, each designed to suit different business needs. With traditional factoring, the finance provider manages both the advance of funds and the collection of payment from customers. This can ease the administrative burden while ensuring a steady flow of working capital. Invoice discounting, on the other hand, allows businesses to retain control of their customer relationships while still unlocking the cash value of invoices. Reverse factoring works in favour of suppliers, ensuring they receive payment quickly while the buyer maintains longer terms. Spot factoring offers a flexible option by providing funding against individual invoices when required.

