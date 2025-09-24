Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The role of factoring in easing payment delays

Time Finance

Factoring is a form of business finance designed to help companies improve their cash flow by releasing the value tied up in unpaid invoices. Instead of waiting weeks or even months for customers to settle their bills, businesses can access much of the invoice value almost immediately, giving them the flexibility to cover day-to-day expenses, invest in new projects, or simply reduce financial pressure.

The process is straightforward. A business issues an invoice to a customer in the usual way, then passes that invoice to a finance provider such as Time Finance. The provider releases a significant percentage of the invoice value, often within 24 hours. Once the customer pays, the remaining balance is passed back to the business, minus an agreed service fee.

There are several approaches to factoring, each designed to suit different business needs. With traditional factoring, the finance provider manages both the advance of funds and the collection of payment from customers. This can ease the administrative burden while ensuring a steady flow of working capital. Invoice discounting, on the other hand, allows businesses to retain control of their customer relationships while still unlocking the cash value of invoices. Reverse factoring works in favour of suppliers, ensuring they receive payment quickly while the buyer maintains longer terms. Spot factoring offers a flexible option by providing funding against individual invoices when required.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Volta Finance

    CLO income fund Volta Finance declares quarterly dividend of €0.155 per share

    Volta Finance has announced a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share, totalling approximately €5.6m, payable on 23 October 2025.
    Avingtrans

    Avingtrans reports record revenue and earnings growth in FY25

    Avingtrans posted preliminary results for the year ended 31 May 2025, with revenue up 14.5% to a record £156.4m and adjusted EBITDA rising to £16.7m. Adjusted profit before tax increased 18% to £8.6m, while diluted EPS grew 28% to 23.7p.
    Time Finance Plc

    Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

    Time Finance delivered a strong Q1 to 31 August 2025, with profit before tax up 11% to £2.1m and revenue rising 3% to £9.4m. Own-book lending origination grew 30% to £28.5m, while the lending book increased 8% to £221.1m.
    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy delivers stable production and strong cash generation in Interim Results

    Pharos Energy reported interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with production averaging 5,642 boepd net, in line with guidance. Revenue reached $65.6m, while cash generated from operations was $31.9m, supporting a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 0.3993 pence per share.
    Union Jack Oil

    Union Jack Oil updates on Sark well in Oklahoma

    Union Jack Oil has provided an update on the Sark well in Central Oklahoma, where it holds a 60% interest. The well was drilled to 5,391 feet, with the Prue interval identified as hydrocarbon bearing.
    Time Finance plc

    Time Finance delivers 34% profit growth in Full-Year results

    Time Finance reported strong performance for the year ended 31 May 2025, with profit before tax up 34% to £7.9m and earnings per share rising 31% to 6.3pps.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple