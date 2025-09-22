The helium dependency embedded across advanced sectors

The most valuable trait of helium is not that it floats, it is that it refuses to interact. Chemically inert and incredibly light, helium remains stable under conditions that would destroy most other materials. Nowhere is this more critical than in magnetic resonance imaging. These machines, vital to modern healthcare systems, rely on superconducting magnets cooled to ultra-low temperatures using liquid helium. Without this capacity for sustained cryogenic cooling, the core diagnostic systems of hospitals around the world would cease to function.

That same cooling property also plays an essential role in scientific research, particularly in areas bordering on quantum physics and nuclear magnetic resonance. Whether preserving superconductivity or enabling low-temperature experiments, helium allows researchers to reach physical states that no alternative can sustain.

Beyond laboratories and hospitals, helium has found its way into advanced manufacturing. In the production of semiconductors and fibre-optic cables, helium is used to create controlled environments that eliminate contamination and enable precision. Its low atomic mass and high thermal conductivity make it ideal for managing heat and stability during fabrication processes where even the smallest imperfection can ruin entire batches of product. With semiconductors now a geopolitical commodity, the reliability of helium supply has taken on strategic significance.

It also has more practical but no less critical applications. Aerospace companies use helium to purge fuel tanks, maintain pressure systems, and cool sensitive components in both satellite systems and propulsion engines. The automotive industry employs it in airbag deployment mechanisms. Even data storage has found a use for helium, with certain high-capacity hard drives using helium atmospheres to reduce drag and increase efficiency, a niche but revealing example of how materials optimisation can deliver both energy savings and product longevity.

