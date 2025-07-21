The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Stock Analysis: Examining a 28% Potential Upside in the Healthcare Sector

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO), a formidable player in the healthcare sector, particularly within the medical instruments and supplies industry, presents a compelling opportunity for individual investors. With a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, this United States-based company is a significant entity in the realm of contact lenses and women’s health solutions. Operating through its two main segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical, the company has established a robust international presence.

Currently trading at $72.63, The Cooper Companies’ stock has seen a slight dip, with a recent price decrease of 0.63 points, translating to a minor 0.01% decline. This price movement places it within its 52-week trading range of $66.91 to $111.23. For value-conscious investors, the stock’s current price suggests room for growth, especially with its forward P/E ratio at 16.43, indicating reasonable future earnings expectations.

The company has demonstrated a respectable revenue growth of 6.30%, which is noteworthy in the competitive medical instruments sector. However, details on net income remain undisclosed, making it challenging to fully assess profitability. Nevertheless, an EPS of 2.07 and a return on equity of 5.15% provide some insight into the company’s earnings performance. Free cash flow is robust at approximately $229.68 million, suggesting strong liquidity to support ongoing operations and potential investments.

Despite the lack of dividend yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, The Cooper Companies appears to be channeling its earnings back into the business, potentially fueling further growth and development. This strategic reinvestment could be appealing for growth-oriented investors who prioritize capital appreciation over immediate income.

Analyst sentiment towards The Cooper Companies is overwhelmingly positive. Out of 18 analysts, 11 have issued buy ratings, while 7 suggest holding the stock, with no sell recommendations. The target price range of $76.00 to $105.00, alongside an average target of $93.03, highlights a promising potential upside of 28.08%. This optimism is likely fueled by the company’s strong market positioning and innovative product offerings across its two main business segments.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, currently at $74.52 and $88.56, respectively. This positioning may indicate a buying opportunity for those looking for entry points in undervalued stocks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.27 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD and signal line figures imply a potential change in trend direction.

The Cooper Companies continues to innovate with its product offerings in the vision care and women’s health markets. Its CooperVision segment is renowned for addressing vision challenges such as astigmatism and presbyopia, while CooperSurgical is at the forefront of family and women’s healthcare, offering critical products and services ranging from fertility treatments to genetic testing.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, The Cooper Companies has built a legacy of innovation and resilience. For investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector, particularly in medical devices and women’s health, COO presents a compelling case. Its growth potential, combined with strong analyst support, positions it as a noteworthy consideration for those looking to enhance their investment portfolios with a healthcare leader poised for expansion.