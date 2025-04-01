Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO): A 27% Upside Potential in the Lucrative Healthcare Sector

Broker Ratings

Investors are constantly on the hunt for opportunities with substantial upside potential, and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) presents a compelling case in the healthcare sector, particularly with its projected 27.34% potential upside based on the average target price. With a robust market capitalization of $16.87 billion, COO stands as a significant player in the medical instruments and supplies industry, primarily driven by its two main segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical.

The current share price of COO is $84.35, which is relatively close to the lower end of its 52-week range of $77.73 to $111.23. This positioning may imply a buying opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on potential price recovery and growth, especially considering the average target price of $107.41 set by analysts.

CooperVision, a segment of The Cooper Companies, commands a strong presence in the contact lens market. Specializing in toric and multifocal lenses, the company addresses common vision problems such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia. The global reach of this segment, which spans the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, offers a diversified revenue stream, supporting the company’s growth ambitions.

On the other hand, CooperSurgical focuses on family and women’s healthcare, offering a range of products from fertility solutions to medical devices and contraception. This segment also provides cryostorage services and genomic testing, tapping into high-demand areas of the healthcare market. Such diversification not only enhances revenue prospects but also mitigates risks associated with dependency on a single product line.

Despite the absence of traditional valuation metrics such as a trailing P/E ratio, COO’s forward P/E ratio of 19.05 suggests growth expectations in line with industry standards. Notably, the company’s revenue growth rate stands at 3.60%, supported by a free cash flow of $243 million. The return on equity is 5.25%, indicating efficient utilization of shareholder funds, though there is room for improvement in enhancing shareholder value.

From a technical perspective, COO’s stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are $89.26 and $96.09, respectively. This trend, coupled with an RSI of 15.49, suggests the stock is in oversold territory, potentially priming it for a rebound. The MACD and signal line figures (-1.44 and -2.18, respectively) further reinforce the potential for a shift in momentum as investor sentiment improves.

Analyst sentiment towards COO remains largely positive, with 12 buy ratings and 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This confidence reflects the company’s strategic market positioning and its capacity to navigate challenges within the healthcare industry. The absence of a dividend yield and payout ratio could be seen as a drawback for income-focused investors, but for those prioritizing capital appreciation, COO’s reinvestment into growth initiatives may offer long-term benefits.

For individual investors considering an entry into the healthcare sector, The Cooper Companies, Inc. offers a unique combination of diverse product offerings, strategic market presence, and substantial upside potential. While the stock currently trades below its historical peaks, the combination of technical indicators and analyst confidence suggests a potential avenue for growth and value realization. As always, investors should weigh the inherent risks and conduct thorough due diligence in line with their investment strategies.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Stock: Poised for a 27.76% Upside? Analyst Ratings Suggest Strong Buy

    Broker Ratings

    The Cooper Companies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cooper Companies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$108.86’, now 16.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cooper Companies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$108.86’, now 19.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cooper Companies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$108.29’, now 18.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    The Cooper Companies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.1% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.