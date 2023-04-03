The AES Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.0% Upside Potential

The AES Corporation which can be found using ticker (AES) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 33 and 30 and has a mean target at $31.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $23.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The day 50 moving average is $24.98 while the 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $16,110m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aes.com

The potential market cap would be $21,264m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.76% with the ex dividend date set at 28-4-2023 (DMY).