Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX): Analyst Consensus Highlights Promising Upside in Biotech Sector

Broker Ratings

Investors seeking opportunities in the dynamic biotechnology sector might want to keep a close eye on TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a company that has recently gained significant attention. With a market capitalization standing at $5.86 billion, TG Therapeutics is carving a niche in the healthcare industry through its cutting-edge treatments for B-cell mediated diseases.

The current trading price of TG Therapeutics is $36.90, which has seen a modest increase of 0.37 USD or 0.01% in recent trading sessions. Over the past year, the stock has demonstrated a robust performance, fluctuating within a 52-week range of $17.21 to $45.51. This range is indicative of the stock’s volatility but also highlights its potential for substantial gains, especially as it approaches its average target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 9.76%.

The company’s valuation metrics offer a mixed picture. While the trailing P/E ratio is not available, the forward P/E ratio is 21.39, which could be considered attractive given the biotech sector’s growth prospects. However, investors should note the absence of other valuation metrics such as the PEG ratio, price/book, and price/sales, making it crucial to consider other performance indicators.

TG Therapeutics has posted impressive revenue growth of 90.40%, reflecting its strong market position and growing demand for its novel treatments. Despite this, the company reported a negative free cash flow of -$87.64 million, which may raise concerns about its cash management efficiency. On a brighter note, with a return on equity of 19.70% and an EPS of 0.25, the company demonstrates effective utilization of its equity base to generate profits.

The company is not currently offering any dividends, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%. While this may not appeal to income-focused investors, it suggests that TG Therapeutics is potentially reinvesting profits to fuel future growth and innovation.

Analyst ratings provide additional insights with six buy ratings, indicating strong confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, alongside one hold and one sell rating. The target price range spans from $11.00 to $53.00, underscoring diverse opinions on the stock’s future valuation.

Technically, TG Therapeutics is positioned well according to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $36.61 and $33.73 respectively, suggesting a bullish trend. The RSI (14) stands at 60.58, placing the stock in a neutral zone, while the MACD of 0.14 and a signal line of 0.26 offer further technical insights for traders.

The company’s flagship product, BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody targeting multiple sclerosis, alongside its expansive development pipeline including Ublituximab IV and TG-1701, positions it as a key player in the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. These innovative therapies, combined with strategic partnerships, bolster its competitive edge in the biotechnology space.

TG Therapeutics’ strategic collaborations and license agreements with prominent entities such as LFB Biotechnologies and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. are pivotal in advancing its research and commercialization efforts. These partnerships enhance its capabilities in developing treatments for both auto-immune and hematological diseases.

As the company continues to innovate and expand its pipeline, investors should weigh the potential risks associated with its cash flow situation against the opportunities presented by its aggressive revenue growth and strategic collaborations. For those with a higher risk tolerance, TG Therapeutics offers an intriguing opportunity to capitalize on the burgeoning biotechnology market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple