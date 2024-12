Texas Roadhouse, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.5% Downside Potential

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. with ticker code (TXRH) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $242.00 and $158.21 and has a mean target at $196.10. Given that the stocks previous close was at $205.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is $187.07 and the 200 day moving average is $168.70. The market capitalization for the company is 13.22B. The current share price for the company is: $198.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,631,784,823 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34, revenue per share of $76.36 and a 10.6% return on assets.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba’s 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock ‘n’ roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba’s 33’s menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.