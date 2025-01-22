Texas Roadhouse, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.4% Upside Potential

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. with ticker code (TXRH) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $242.00 and $139.78 calculating the mean target price we have $199.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at $178.95 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 11.4%. The day 50 moving average is $189.57 and the 200 day MA is $174.10. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.14B. Currently the stock stands at: $182.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,527,348,775 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.22, revenue per share of $76.36 and a 10.6% return on assets.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba’s 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock ‘n’ roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba’s 33’s menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.