Texas Roadhouse, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. with ticker code (TXRH) have now 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $260.00 and $139.78 calculating the average target price we see $199.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at $168.52 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $183.54 and the 200 day MA is $176.30. The market cap for the company is 11.44B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $171.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,527,357,342 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.51, revenue per share of $76.36 and a 10.6% return on assets.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba’s 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock ‘n’ roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba’s 33’s menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

