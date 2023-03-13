Texas Pacific Land Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Texas Pacific Land Corporation with ticker code (TPL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2750 and 1598 with a mean TP of 2174. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1749.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1964.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1967.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,113m. Find out more information at: https://www.texaspacific.com

The potential market cap would be $16,299m based on the market concensus.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company’s Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas. In addition, this segment engages in easements and commercial leases activities, such as oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility easements, and subsurface wellbore easements. Further, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche. Its Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds royalties for water sourced from its land. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.