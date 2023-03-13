Tetra Technologies, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 113.5% Upside

Tetra Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (TTI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.13. With the stocks previous close at 3.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 113.5%. The 50 day MA is 3.73 while the 200 day moving average is 4. The company has a market capitalisation of $414m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tetratec.com

The potential market cap would be $884m based on the market concensus.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.