Tetra Tech, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.33’, now 23.4% Upside Potential

Tetra Tech, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TTEK) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $47.00 with the average share target price sitting at $50.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $40.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $47.06 while the 200 day moving average is $42.41. The market cap for the company is 10.97B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $40.96 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,532,459,844 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.3, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.