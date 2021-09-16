Twitter
Tern PLC Capital Markets Day Webinar Recording available

IT

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the AIM quoted investment company specialising in the Internet of Things (“IoT”) market, announced today that a recording of the investor webinar held on 14th September 2021 and featuring presentations by Tern’s portfolio companies, Device Authority and FundamentalVR, together with a question and answer session, is available to view below.

Tern backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams. The company empower business owners to fulfill their potential for fast growth, market leadership and strong exit multiples.

