Tern PLC Capital Markets Day Webinar Recording available

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the AIM quoted investment company specialising in the Internet of Things (“IoT”) market, announced today that a recording of the investor webinar held on 14th September 2021 and featuring presentations by Tern’s portfolio companies, Device Authority and FundamentalVR, together with a question and answer session, is available to view below.

