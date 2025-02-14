Tempur Sealy International, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TPX) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $80.00 and $62.00 calculating the average target price we see $74.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $66.50 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is $58.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to $52.98. The company has a market cap of 11.88B. The current share price for the company is: $68.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,314,562,995 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.25, revenue per share of $28.23 and a 8.39% return on assets.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). Its portfolio of product brands includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products and components. Its primary selling channels are wholesale and direct. Its products are sold through third-party retailers and over its approximately 700 Company-owned stores worldwide and e-commerce channels.