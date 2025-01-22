Tempur Sealy International, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.7% Upside Potential

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. with ticker code (TPX) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $67.00 and $55.00 with the average target price sitting at $62.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $59.60 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and the 200 day MA is $51.88. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.61B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $61.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,106,030,138 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.9, revenue per share of $28.23 and a 8.39% return on assets.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). Its portfolio of product brands includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products and components. Its primary selling channels are wholesale and direct. Its products are sold through third-party retailers and over its approximately 700 Company-owned stores worldwide and e-commerce channels.