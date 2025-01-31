Tempur Sealy International, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.4% Upside Potential

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TPX) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $70.00 and $62.00 calculating the average target price we see $66.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $56.53 and the 200 day MA is $52.11. The company has a market cap of 11.18B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $64.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,006,079,977 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.39, revenue per share of $28.23 and a 8.39% return on assets.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). Its portfolio of product brands includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products and components. Its primary selling channels are wholesale and direct. Its products are sold through third-party retailers and over its approximately 700 Company-owned stores worldwide and e-commerce channels.