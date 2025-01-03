Tempur Sealy International, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 8.9% Upside Potential

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TPX) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $67.00 and $55.00 calculating the mean target price we have $61.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $56.69 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $53.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to $51.77. The market capitalization for the company is 9.69B. Currently the stock stands at: $55.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,558,509,253 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.49, revenue per share of $28.23 and a 8.39% return on assets.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). Its portfolio of product brands includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products and components. Its primary selling channels are wholesale and direct. Its products are sold through third-party retailers and over its approximately 700 Company-owned stores worldwide and e-commerce channels.