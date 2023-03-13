Telefonica Brasil S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Telefonica Brasil S.A. found using ticker (VIV) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8.2 with the average target price sitting at 9.39. With the stocks previous close at 7.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.5 while the 200 day moving average is 8.09. The market cap for the company is $12,720m. Find out more information at: https://www.telefonica.com.br

The potential market cap would be $15,757m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.