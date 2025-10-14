Telecom’s AI turning point

After years of experimentation, AI is beginning to migrate from side projects into the core of telecom operations.

The narrative so far has followed a predictable arc: bold proofs-of-concept, guarded pilots, and cautious rollout. But the latest signals suggest telcos and vendors are passing the tipping point. Billing systems equipped with AI are reducing customer queries by as much as 60 per cent. At the same time, new product launches that once took weeks can now be completed in hours.

Rather than layering AI on top of legacy systems, increasingly the push is to embed AI into BSS/OSS platforms themselves. One vendor’s “Bring Your Own AI” model allows operators to plug in major public and private language models without reengineering infrastructure. This means telcos can adopt intelligent automation without needing deep AI talent in-house.

Many operators report that as many as 95 per cent of pilots never evolve into full deployment, a failure driven by legacy silos, fragile data pipelines, and weak operation models around machine learning. The technical work is easier than changing culture and end-to-end design. The real winners will be those who view AI not as a set of projects but as a capability baked into their organisational DNA.

