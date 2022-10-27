Telecom Plus substantial growth opportunity with new, long-term agreement with TalkTalk

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) (trading as UW or Utility Warehouse), the UK’s leading supplier of a wide range of utility services focussed on domestic customers, today announced that it has entered into an improved and extended wholesale supply agreement with TalkTalk Communications Limited.

The new agreement runs for a five year minimum term, providing UW with significantly improved terms. These will ensure UW can maintain a competitive and increasingly profitable broadband proposition over the medium/long term as the shift to full fibre accelerates, further underpinning the strong trend in organic multi-service customer growth currently being achieved.

In addition, UW will benefit from TalkTalk’s growing network of alt-net fibre relationships, including City Fibre, Community Fibre and Freedom Fibre, giving UW customers access to the widest range of full fibre connectivity in the market.