Telecom Plus substantial growth opportunity with new, long-term agreement with TalkTalk

Telecoms

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) (trading as UW or Utility Warehouse), the UK’s leading supplier of a wide range of utility services focussed on domestic customers, today announced that it has entered into an improved and extended wholesale supply agreement with TalkTalk Communications Limited.

The new agreement runs for a five year minimum term, providing UW with significantly improved terms. These will ensure UW can maintain a competitive and increasingly profitable broadband proposition over the medium/long term as the shift to full fibre accelerates, further underpinning the strong trend in organic multi-service customer growth currently being achieved.

In addition, UW will benefit from TalkTalk’s growing network of alt-net fibre relationships, including City Fibre, Community Fibre and Freedom Fibre, giving UW customers access to the widest range of full fibre connectivity in the market. 

Andrew Lindsay & Stuart Burnett, Telecom Plus Co-CEOs, said:

“With record numbers of new households turning to UW to save on their bills, our multi-service offering has never been more in demand.  This new, long-term agreement with TalkTalk underpins the substantial growth opportunity in front of us, enabling us to offer market-leading fibre broadband pricing and service quality, alongside the UK’s cheapest energy and highly competitive mobile and insurance offerings.

“At a time when cost of living pressures continue to rise, and other major broadband providers have been imposing substantial automatic inflation-linked price rises on their customers, we are proud to have not only maintained our existing competitive fibre broadband prices throughout 2022, but will also be freezing them throughout the Winter.”

