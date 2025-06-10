Tekmar Group and the evolving offshore buoyancy solution market

The offshore buoyancy solution market is undergoing rapid development, driven by the increasing demand for robust and innovative technologies to support the stability and protection of subsea assets. Tekmar Group stands out in this sector, offering a comprehensive range of engineered products designed to address the challenges posed by erosion, tidal forces, and operational impacts in marine environments. Their expertise extends across various applications, including ports, harbours, marinas, outfalls, and offshore energy projects, ensuring that critical infrastructure is safeguarded against both natural and human-induced risks.

Tekmar Group’s portfolio features a variety of materials and solutions, such as reinforced and non-reinforced concrete, geotextiles, marine-grade netting, and fabric formworks. These offerings are tailored to provide both long-term and short-term protection, catering to the specific needs of each project. The company’s approach is highly flexible, with the ability to manufacture solutions locally when required, ensuring cost efficiency and timely delivery.

In addition to product innovation, Tekmar Group is recognised for its technical consultancy services, supporting clients from the initial design phase through to installation. Their in-house technical design capabilities, patented products like the Nose to Notch (N2 Edge) block profile, and comprehensive installation support have established them as a trusted partner in the industry. The company’s commitment to quality and safety is reflected in its multiple accreditations, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, as well as industry awards for innovation and international trade.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.