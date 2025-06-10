Follow us on:

Tekmar Group and the evolving offshore buoyancy solution market

Tekmar Group plc

The offshore buoyancy solution market is undergoing rapid development, driven by the increasing demand for robust and innovative technologies to support the stability and protection of subsea assets. Tekmar Group stands out in this sector, offering a comprehensive range of engineered products designed to address the challenges posed by erosion, tidal forces, and operational impacts in marine environments. Their expertise extends across various applications, including ports, harbours, marinas, outfalls, and offshore energy projects, ensuring that critical infrastructure is safeguarded against both natural and human-induced risks.

Tekmar Group’s portfolio features a variety of materials and solutions, such as reinforced and non-reinforced concrete, geotextiles, marine-grade netting, and fabric formworks. These offerings are tailored to provide both long-term and short-term protection, catering to the specific needs of each project. The company’s approach is highly flexible, with the ability to manufacture solutions locally when required, ensuring cost efficiency and timely delivery.

In addition to product innovation, Tekmar Group is recognised for its technical consultancy services, supporting clients from the initial design phase through to installation. Their in-house technical design capabilities, patented products like the Nose to Notch (N2 Edge) block profile, and comprehensive installation support have established them as a trusted partner in the industry. The company’s commitment to quality and safety is reflected in its multiple accreditations, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, as well as industry awards for innovation and international trade.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group wins Inch Cape grouting contract

Tekmar Group plc has secured a new contract for grouting services at Scotland's Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, reinforcing its commitment to offshore energy solutions.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group launches SAYE Scheme

Tekmar Group plc has launched its 2025 Save As You Earn share scheme for UK employees, allowing them to invest in the company's future through salary deductions.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group reaches insurance-covered settlement on legacy cable issue

Tekmar Group plc has reached a commercial settlement regarding legacy cable protection issues in offshore windfarms, ensuring no cash impact as discussions continue.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group hosting investor site visit at its Newton Aycliffe facility

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025, at its headquarters, followed by a site visit for investors.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group reports strong EBITDA growth and strategic M&A plans

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) reveals promising financial results for FY24, showcasing improved EBITDA, reduced losses, and a robust strategic plan for future growth.

