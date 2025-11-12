Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tech and precious metals drive positioning shift in Q3

Team plc

Global equities delivered strong returns through the quarter, with developed markets up close to 9.6% in sterling. US indices led the way, driven by renewed momentum in large-cap technology names. The S&P 500 gained around 10.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite, with heavier tech exposure, rose roughly 13.8%. Emerging markets kept pace, returning about 13%.

Major technology firms, particularly those central to AI infrastructure, regained control of market direction. Nvidia was a standout, with year-on-year revenues up 56% to US$47 billion and earnings per share rising 54%. Management signalled ongoing capital investment and deeper integration with key AI platforms, reinforcing their central role in current tech capex trends.

The US Federal Reserve reduced rates by 25 basis points and signalled that further easing could follow. While inflation risks are not off the table, the shift added fuel to risk assets. The European Central Bank also raised its growth outlook for the first time since early 2024, adding to the sense that the macro backdrop is stabilising.

Commodities, especially precious metals, saw renewed investor interest. Gold rose over 19%, silver over 30%, and mining equities surged close to 50%. The drivers included rising demand from the energy transition, persistent supply limits, and ongoing accumulation by central banks.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Team plc

TEAM Plc on track with UCITS fund launch, rising revenues and advisor expansion

TEAM Plc Executive Chairman Mark Clubb outlines the launch of the company’s new UCITS fund, highlighting its role in delivering cost-efficient investment solutions and supporting international growth.

TEAM plc Mark Clubb Executive Chairman Sets Sights on £2 billion as UCITS Launch Fuels Global Growth

TEAM plc Executive Chairman Mark Clubb has given an interview with DirectorsTalk, outlining the firm’s UCITS fund launch, HY25 interim results, and future outlook.
Team plc

TEAM Plc launches UCITS fund to expand global access to MPS range

TEAM plc has launched a new UCITS fund, following regulatory approvals in Ireland and Jersey, to offer international investors access to its Managed Portfolio Services. The fund will be supported by TEAM’s growing advisory network across key global markets, with initial inflows expected from existing client allocations.
Team plc

TEAM Plc grows revenue and client assets ahead of UCITS fund launch

TEAM plc reported interim revenue growth to £5.8m and a rise in client assets to £1.112bn for HY25. The Group reduced annual operating costs by £668k and expanded its international advisory network to 59 advisers.
Team Plc

TEAM Plc to raise £0.28 million via Equity Subscription

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) announces the issuance of 2,800,000 new ordinary shares at 10 pence each to enhance working capital and support corporate purposes.
Team plc

TEAM Plc appoints Tim Hall as non-executive director

TEAM plc announces key board changes, including the appointment of Tim Hall as a non-executive director and the upcoming AGM on April 7, 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple