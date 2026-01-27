Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Talking Medicines joins 2026 UK AI Index

Tern plc

Talking Medicines has been named in the 2026 UK AI Index, placing it among the top 1,000 AI companies in the country.

The company’s core offering focuses on converting unstructured healthcare dialogue into structured, actionable intelligence for pharmaceutical clients. By applying natural language processing and machine learning to patient and healthcare professional conversations, Talking Medicines helps pharma teams improve how they position medicines, understand brand performance and engage with clinicians. This use of real-world voice data offers a practical solution to the ongoing challenge of making sense of fragmented health communications.

Recognition by the UK AI Index gives Talking Medicines a stronger position within a national network of AI companies that are attracting attention from both investors and policymakers. The index is supported by government and industry groups aiming to map out leadership in artificial intelligence across sectors such as health, finance and energy.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Talking Medicines joins 2026 UK AI Index

Talking Medicines joins the UK AI Index 2026, confirming its growing role in data-driven healthcare strategy.
Tern plc

AI in Healthcare 2025

In 2025, AI began reshaping healthcare delivery and marketing with practical applications, signalling a maturing investment landscape.
Tern plc

Talking Medicines targets messaging risk in pharma brand strategy

Talking Medicines reduces messaging risk for pharma brands by measuring real-time HCP response.
Tern plc

Agentless security for untouchable IoT devices

Agentless IoT security provides identity‑driven protection for devices that cannot be directly managed, turning blind spots into governed assets.
Tern plc

Virtual reality surgical training wins industry attention with scalable model

A new VR training solution backed by Orbis and Fundamental XR is gaining global traction by tackling real-world gaps in surgical education.
Tern plc

Tern Plc publishes presentations from Device Authority and Talking Medicines investor event

Tern Plc has released copies of the presentations delivered by portfolio companies Device Authority and Talking Medicines during its recent online investor presentation and Q&A session.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple