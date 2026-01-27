Talking Medicines joins 2026 UK AI Index

Talking Medicines has been named in the 2026 UK AI Index, placing it among the top 1,000 AI companies in the country.

The company’s core offering focuses on converting unstructured healthcare dialogue into structured, actionable intelligence for pharmaceutical clients. By applying natural language processing and machine learning to patient and healthcare professional conversations, Talking Medicines helps pharma teams improve how they position medicines, understand brand performance and engage with clinicians. This use of real-world voice data offers a practical solution to the ongoing challenge of making sense of fragmented health communications.

Recognition by the UK AI Index gives Talking Medicines a stronger position within a national network of AI companies that are attracting attention from both investors and policymakers. The index is supported by government and industry groups aiming to map out leadership in artificial intelligence across sectors such as health, finance and energy.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.