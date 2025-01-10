System1 Group PLC 36.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

System1 Group PLC with ticker (LON:SYS1) now has a potential upside of 36.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



SYS1.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 840 GBX for the company, which when compared to the System1 Group PLC share price of 614 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 36.9%. Trading has ranged between 280 (52 week low) and 809 (52 week high) with an average of 11,891 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £77,910,889.



System1 Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based marketing decision-making platform provider. The Company provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The Company predicts and improves marketing effectiveness. It provides research results, and insight and consultancy on those results that are required on arguably three marketing questions for its customers: Advertising effectiveness, Brand effectiveness and Innovation effectiveness. The Company’s products include Test Your Ad, Test Your Innovation, and Test Your Brand. The Company’s subsidiaries include System1 Research Limited, System1 Research B.V., System1 Research, Inc., System1 Research Sarl, System1 Research GmbH, System1 Research Do Brazil Servicos de Marketing Ltda., System1 Research France Sarl, System1 Market Research Pte Ltd, System1 Research Pty Ltd., System1 Agency Limited, and System1 AdRatings Limited.







