Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

System1 Group PLC 36.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

System1 Group PLC with ticker (LON:SYS1) now has a potential upside of 36.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.

SYS1.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 840 GBX for the company, which when compared to the System1 Group PLC share price of 614 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 36.9%. Trading has ranged between 280 (52 week low) and 809 (52 week high) with an average of 11,891 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £77,910,889.

System1 Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based marketing decision-making platform provider. The Company provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The Company predicts and improves marketing effectiveness. It provides research results, and insight and consultancy on those results that are required on arguably three marketing questions for its customers: Advertising effectiveness, Brand effectiveness and Innovation effectiveness. The Company’s products include Test Your Ad, Test Your Innovation, and Test Your Brand. The Company’s subsidiaries include System1 Research Limited, System1 Research B.V., System1 Research, Inc., System1 Research Sarl, System1 Research GmbH, System1 Research Do Brazil Servicos de Marketing Ltda., System1 Research France Sarl, System1 Market Research Pte Ltd, System1 Research Pty Ltd., System1 Agency Limited, and System1 AdRatings Limited.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    System1 Group PLC -13.7% potential downside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    System1 Group PLC 36.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    System1 Group PLC 9.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    System1 Group PLC 7.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    System1 Group PLC 21.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    System1 Group PLC 53.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.