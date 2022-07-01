Twitter
Synthomer plc CFO Steve Bennett steps down and Lily Liu takes over role

Synthomer plc

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has confirmed that following the announcement on 26th November 2021, Lily Liu has now started as Chief Financial Officer and will join the Board with immediate effect. She succeeds Steve Bennett, who will step down from the Board on 1st July and leave the business at the end of July following a handover period.

Lily is a highly experienced CFO with an impressive track record of building strong performing finance teams and creating business value through organic and inorganic growth. She has worked in the manufacturing and engineering sectors for over 20 years, and joins from Essentra plc, a FTSE 250 components and solutions business, where she has been CFO. Lily was previously CFO at Xaar plc, a UK listed inkjet technology developer, and Smiths Detection business, a division of Smiths Group plc. Lily was born in Beijing and holds a degree in Economics from the Shanghai University of International Business & Economics. She moved to Sydney, Australia where she completed an MBA and developed her career with an  investment bank before joining the BOC group, with whom she had a varied and successful career and moved to work in the UK in 2003.

Lily is currently a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee of DCC plc, a FTSE 100 listed international sales, marketing and support services business. 

Synthomer plc, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, is a British-based chemicals business. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

