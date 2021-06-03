Symphony Environmental Technologies AGM 28th June 2021

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM) has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 28 June 2021 at 6 Elstree Gate, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire WD6 1JD.

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the social distancing measures in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person and arrangements for the AGM may also need to change at short notice. The Company will continue to update shareholders in the usual way, via the Regulatory News System (RNS). Please do not attempt to attend the AGM in person as the Company reserves the right to take such measures as it considers appropriate to comply with Government guidance and to seek to ensure the health and security of those attending and/or take measures that are mandated or recommended by the UK Government.

The Company will post the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders today.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM will be available for viewing or download from the Company’s website at www.symphonyenvironmental.com