Symphony Environmental secures d2p supply agreement with Grupo Bimbo

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM), the global specialist in technologies that make plastic and rubber products smarter, safer and more sustainable, has announced today a supply agreement for its d2p antimicrobial technology with Grupo Bimbo, for its manufacturers. The Agreement represents a major commercial advance in relation to d2p.

Grupo Bimbo is the largest bread manufacturer in the western world. Following extensive trials of d2p-enhanced plastic bread packaging, Symphony has agreed to supply its d2p antimicrobial masterbatch to their nominated bread packaging manufacturers across the whole of the American continent for a period of three years (extendable by agreement).

The supply of d2p in the USA (the western world’s largest bread market), and in Canada, and Mexico will be exclusive, and Grupo Bimbo has first-refusal for other countries in the Americas.

In 2020 and 2021, Symphony announced it had obtained regulatory approvals from the FDA in the United States, and from Health Canada respectively, for its d2p anti-microbial technology for use in plastic films for bread packaging.

Grupo Bimbo’s new type of d2p-enhanced antimicrobial bread packaging, has been under evaluation for nearly two years, and commercial conversion to d2p packaging has already begun.