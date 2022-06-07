Twitter
Symphony Environmental posting of accounts and notice of AGM

Symphony Environmental

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM) has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:00 noon on the 29th June 2022 at 6 Elstree Gate, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire WD6 1JD.

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, whilst shareholders will be legally able to attend the AGM in person, shareholders are encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy with their voting instructions. All valid proxy votes exercised by the Chairman, whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form, will be included in the votes to be taken at the meeting. We will continue to monitor the evolving impact of the pandemic and, if it becomes appropriate or necessary to make changes to the proposed format of the AGM, we will inform shareholders as soon as we can. The Company will continue to update shareholders in the usual way, via the Regulatory News Service (RNS).  

Symphony Environmental will post the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM to shareholders today.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM will be available for viewing or download from the Company’s website at www.symphonyenvironmental.com

