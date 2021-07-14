Symphony Environmental new enhanced and expanded FDA approval for antimicrobial food packaging

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM), global specialists in technologies that make plastic and rubber products “smarter, safer and sustainable” has today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its d2p antimicrobial food contact technology, for a much greater loading of the d2p technology, and also wider use, of Symphony’s original bread-packaging approval under FCN no. 2031, as announced on 26 February 2020 (RNS number: 1106E).
More specifically, the FDA’s approval for Symphony’s d2p antimicrobial food contact technology, now applies to all types of polyolefin and polyester film for wrapping bread, instead of just linear low density polythene (“LLDPE”). Low density polythene (“LDPE”) and polypropylene (“PP”) are common packaging materials which are both now included. Symphony’s d2p technology is intended to inhibit the growth of bacteria on the surface of the packaging film and is vital to a very hygiene-conscious industry.
This important wider approval, given under FCN no. 2139 without limit of time, also allows up to three times increased loading of d2p technology in what is an innovative treatment to multi-layer plastic films most commonly used in bread-packaging, giving greater flexibility, efficacy and ultimately, greater value for Symphony’s customers and Symphony itself. The Board therefore anticipate an acceleration of the commercial process in the near term.
By virtue of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (21 USC 348(h)(2)(C)) this approval is effective only for Symphony and does not include any similar or identical substance manufactured or prepared by a company or person other than Symphony.
According to the Global Data report 2019 (Bread & Rolls (Bakery & Cereals) Market in the United States of America – Outlook to 2023) the US Packaging/Industrial Bread & Rolls Market by Volume in 2018 was 3,628 million kgs with a market value of more than $20 billion. This represents a significant opportunity for Symphony as it expects the d2p solution to prove a key source of commercial differentiation for packaged bread manufacturers.
Pre-commercial trials for the USA and a number of other countries had already been progressing well in anticipation of today’s widened approval, with trial data showing significant benefits from these further enhanced, and now FDA-approved, d2p treated films.
Michael Laurier, CEO of Symphony Environmental Technologies, said ” This innovative multi-layer film treatment with d2p has been developed through our customer-focused trials following last year’s FDA approval. The benefits for our customers were already significant and so we are delighted to have obtained this more enhanced approval for our d2p bread applications in the USA.
Symphony already generates significant revenues from the baking industry from our d2w biodegradable technology in plastic packaging, and we are seeing considerable interest in our FDA-approved, d2p antimicrobial technology for bread packaging. d2p is synergistic with d2w biodegradable technology and is expected to be sold to many of our current customers as well as new ones separately, or as a combined treatment.
The value proposition is now so much greater with better efficacy and more flexibility. We are confident of announcing the start of commercial sales during this year and in the medium term, generating significant revenues from d2p treated films, not just in the USA, but in other key regions of the world.”