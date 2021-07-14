Symphony Environmental new enhanced and expanded FDA approval for antimicrobial food packaging

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM), global specialists in technologies that make plastic and rubber products “smarter, safer and sustainable” has today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its d 2 p antimicrobial food contact technology, for a much greater loading of the d 2 p technology, and also wider use, of Symphony’s original bread-packaging approval under FCN no. 2031, as announced on 26 February 2020 (RNS number: 1106E).

More specifically, the FDA’s approval for Symphony’s d 2 p antimicrobial food contact technology, now applies to all types of polyolefin and polyester film for wrapping bread, instead of just linear low density polythene (“LLDPE”). Low density polythene (“LDPE”) and polypropylene (“PP”) are common packaging materials which are both now included. Symphony’s d 2 p technology is intended to inhibit the growth of bacteria on the surface of the packaging film and is vital to a very hygiene-conscious industry.

This important wider approval, given under FCN no. 2139 without limit of time, also allows up to three times increased loading of d 2 p technology in what is an innovative treatment to multi-layer plastic films most commonly used in bread-packaging, giving greater flexibility, efficacy and ultimately, greater value for Symphony’s customers and Symphony itself. The Board therefore anticipate an acceleration of the commercial process in the near term.

By virtue of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (21 USC 348(h)(2)(C)) this approval is effective only for Symphony and does not include any similar or identical substance manufactured or prepared by a company or person other than Symphony.

According to the Global Data report 2019 (Bread & Rolls (Bakery & Cereals) Market in the United States of America – Outlook to 2023) the US Packaging/Industrial Bread & Rolls Market by Volume in 2018 was 3,628 million kgs with a market value of more than $20 billion. This represents a significant opportunity for Symphony as it expects the d 2 p solution to prove a key source of commercial differentiation for packaged bread manufacturers.

Pre-commercial trials for the USA and a number of other countries had already been progressing well in anticipation of today’s widened approval, with trial data showing significant benefits from these further enhanced, and now FDA-approved, d 2 p treated films.