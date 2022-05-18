Symphony Environmental appoints Alexander Brennan as Executive Director

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM), global specialists in technologies that make plastic and rubber products smarter, safer and more sustainable, has announced that The Hon. Alexander Brennan will be appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Alexander has nearly two decades’ experience of delivering growth for businesses in the UK and internationally, both as principal and adviser. Alexander founded Brennan & Partners in 2016, a UK-headquartered consultancy, providing business development advisory services for UK and international clients. In his capacity as CEO of Brennan & Partners, he has provided business development advisory services to Symphony since February 2019.

Prior to founding Brennan & Partners, Alexander was CEO of a global infrastructure investment business, building upon five years of international sales and business development experience with De La Rue plc. Alexander began his career at Slaughter and May, where he practised as a corporate lawyer for several years. Alexander is also an independent non-executive director of Big Technologies plc.

Alexander will join Symphony on a part time basis, focusing on customer engagement, marketing and corporate matters.

In accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, Alexander Manuel Philip Martin Brennan (aged 42) holds, or has held in the past five years, the following directorships and partnerships:

Current Directorships Directorships held in last 5 years Brennan & Partners Limited Big Technologies plc 38 Draycott Place Freehold Company Limited

Alexander holds no ordinary shares in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) but has options over an aggregate 1,750,000 Ordinary Shares that were granted to him previous to this appointment to the Board, and in respect of his consultancy services provided to the Company.

The terms of these options are set out below:

Number of shares under option Exercise price Grant date Expiry date 1,000,000 30 pence 14 Sept 2020 14 Sept 2023 250,000 25 pence 03 May 2022 03 May 2025 500,000 30 pence 03 May 2022 03 May 2025

There is no further information on Alexander Brennan required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.