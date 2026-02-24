Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY): Growth Potential with a 64% Upside and Strong Buy Ratings

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is garnering significant attention from investors, fueled by promising analyst ratings and a compelling potential upside. Operating within the dynamic healthcare sector, this company specializes in medical care facilities, particularly focusing on non-emergency surgical procedures across a range of specialties. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners has demonstrated a robust presence in the United States healthcare landscape since its founding in 2004.

As of now, Surgery Partners maintains a market capitalization of $2 billion, with its stock priced at $15.49, a slight dip from the previous trading session. The stock’s 52-week range spans from $13.43 to $25.44, indicating some volatility, yet this also presents opportunities for strategic investors. Currently, the stock hovers near the lower end of this range, suggesting a potential entry point for those looking to capitalize on its growth prospects.

Valuation metrics reveal some gaps, as traditional measures such as the trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio are not applicable. However, the forward P/E ratio stands at 22.50, providing a glimpse into future earnings potential. Investors should also note that the company’s price/book and price/sales ratios are not available, requiring a deeper dive into alternative metrics for valuation insights.

Despite these valuation challenges, Surgery Partners has shown revenue growth of 6.60%, a positive indicator amidst the complex healthcare environment. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) is currently at a negative $1.36, reflecting ongoing investments and growth strategies. Yet, its return on equity (ROE) is a modest 0.66%, while free cash flow is strong at over $131 million, underscoring its financial flexibility.

Importantly, Surgery Partners does not currently offer a dividend, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, aligning with its strategy to reinvest earnings into expanding operations and enhancing service offerings.

Analyst sentiment is notably favorable, with nine buy ratings and three hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The target price range for SGRY is between $18.00 and $33.00, with an average target of $25.45, pointing to a potential upside of approximately 64.33% from the current price level. This optimism reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market positioning.

Technical indicators provide additional insights for investors. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39, slightly below the current price, while the 200-day moving average is $19.86, highlighting the stock’s recent downward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.07, suggesting the stock is oversold and may be poised for a rebound. The MACD and signal line, at 0.01 and -0.18 respectively, further illustrate a potential shift in momentum.

Surgery Partners’ business model, centered around surgical facilities and ancillary services, positions it well in the ever-evolving healthcare sector. Its network of ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals provides vital non-emergency procedures, catering to specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and more. The company’s focus on both single- and multi-specialty facilities enhances its adaptability and service reach.

For investors, Surgery Partners, Inc. offers a blend of growth potential and strategic market positioning, supported by strong analyst endorsements. While challenges remain, particularly in achieving consistent profitability, the company’s robust cash flow and promising upside make it an intriguing consideration for those looking to invest in the healthcare sector.