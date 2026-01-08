Follow us on:

Supermarket Income REIT declares second quarterly dividend of 1.545p

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR, JSE: SRI) has declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025 of 1.545 pence per ordinary share.

The Second Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or around 27 February 2026 as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Company’s tax-exempt property rental business to shareholders on the register as at 30 January 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 29 January 2026.

Please note that there is no scrip dividend alternative available for the Second Quarterly Dividend and it will be paid in full as cash. The Board will keep under consideration the offer of a scrip dividend alternative in respect of future quarterly dividends. 

