Supermarket Income REIT declares Q4 dividend of 1.53p per share

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR), the real estate investment trust with secure, inflation-linked, long-dated income from grocery property, has today declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2025 of 1.53 pence per ordinary share (the “Fourth Quarterly Dividend”).

The Fourth Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or around 22 August 2025 as a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Company’s tax-exempt property rental business to shareholders on the register as at 25 July 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 24 July 2025.

Please note that there is no scrip dividend alternative available for the Fourth Quarterly Dividend and it will be paid in full as cash. The Board will keep under consideration the offer of a scrip dividend alternative in respect of future quarterly dividends.