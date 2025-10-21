Strategic funding shapes a new future for MCL

When a respected consultancy finds itself at a turning point, the quality of its next move often depends on the strength of its financial foundations. For M&L Holdings Limited, the acquisition of Merebrook Consulting Limited (MCL) signals the formation of a broader strategy to consolidate expertise and scale within one of the most technically demanding areas of the construction and environmental sectors.

The deal, financed through a tailored package from Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL), stands out for its precision and intent. Rather than a one-dimensional credit line, the facility blends a Confidential Invoice Discounting structure with Growth Guarantee Scheme backing and additional cash flow loans.

IDOM’s decision to divest MCL was rooted in a pivot towards global-scale projects, creating a window for M&L Holdings to extract a proven, technically capable business from a multinational structure. This kind of corporate carve-out often demands a lender prepared to understand both the operational intricacies of the target and the longer-term acquisition plan of the buyer.

