Scams are targeting investors through everyday transactions

Arbuthnot Banking Group

During the holiday season, scammers target the habits and assumptions that come with high-volume online activity. It is not just about shopping. It is about how quickly people respond to prompts, click links, and trust familiar-looking websites.

One of the most common scams right now is the fake purchase. A website offers in-demand goods at attractive prices. The branding looks authentic, the checkout process works smoothly, and payment is often requested by bank transfer. But the site is fake, the product does not exist, and once funds are sent, there is no way to recover them. The loss is not just financial. It also creates exposure through compromised contact or payment details that may be used again.

Equally damaging are impersonation scams. These involve emails, texts or phone calls from fraudsters pretending to be a bank, a government agency, or even someone known personally. The contact may come from a cloned number or a convincing email address. The aim is to get the recipient to move money or share access credentials.

Delivery scams are also increasing. With more people expecting parcels, scammers send fake notifications claiming an issue with a shipment. These messages often include links to phishing websites that ask for payment or personal information. Some install malware that can access stored passwords, contacts or accounts. For individuals using the same devices for personal finance and professional access, the risk becomes systemic.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

