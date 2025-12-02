Follow us on:

Adjusting exposure ahead of the narrative shift

Arbuthnot Banking Group

In its Q4 market update, Arbuthnot Latham’s Investment Committee laid out a series of allocation shifts designed to get ahead of what they believe comes next. The changes are measured, but they tell a clear story. They are building in room for central bank rate cuts, preparing for broader participation in equity markets, and increasing emphasis on sectors with structural tailwinds, particularly those aligned with advances in artificial intelligence.

With inflation cooling and central banks close to pausing or reversing course, high-quality bonds are no longer seen as dead weight. Portfolios are being adjusted to take advantage of better real yields and potential capital upside should rates decline more sharply than the market expects.

The market’s tilt towards large-cap tech and concentrated growth has not gone unnoticed, and their commentary suggests a preference for broader exposure.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

