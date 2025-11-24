From legacy operation to investor-backed ambition

This transaction involves the management buy-out of Thames Contract Flooring, a long-established UK commercial flooring specialist. The operational leadership team, already embedded in the business, has now assumed full control, marking the start of a new chapter. Financing for the deal was arranged by Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, which structured a £2.9 million facility combining invoice discounting, a growth loan and a cash-flow line.

Thames Contract Flooring, founded in 1998 and incorporated in 2002, provides commercial flooring solutions across the public and private sectors. Its work spans education, healthcare and major commercial contracts, with a strong track record of delivering under long-standing frameworks.

The invoice discounting element allows Thames to unlock working capital against receivables, providing headroom to manage short-term operations as it grows. The growth loan, distinct from replacement debt, signals confidence in the business’s capacity to expand under new ownership.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.