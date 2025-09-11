Follow us on:

Balancing family support at university with long term wealth strategy

Arbuthnot Banking Group

The transition to university is more than an academic milestone, it is often the first major financial test for families who want to provide support without losing sight of broader wealth objectives. Behind the emotional drive to give children or grandchildren the best start lies a set of choices that can either preserve or erode long term capital, depending on how they are structured.

For some, the decision begins with property. Acquiring a flat in a university town can appear to solve two problems at once, accommodation for the student and the prospect of an appreciating asset. Yet investors know that timing and liquidity matter as much as location. Rental demand in university cities can be strong, but transaction costs, higher stamp duty on second homes, and eventual capital gains exposure make it difficult to generate meaningful returns over a three or four year horizon. Management is another consideration, as few parents want to double as landlords when their child moves on. The alternative, contributing to rent, may tie up less capital and allow greater flexibility, while also giving the student space to manage a budget of their own. The tenancy structure still requires attention, as commitments are typically annual rather than aligned with academic terms.

Beyond accommodation, it is living costs that tend to place the heavier burden. Maintenance loans in the UK are means tested, with higher earning households seeing their children receive lower support, often leaving a gap between the loan and actual monthly outgoings. With average costs well above £1,000 per month, families must decide whether to provide direct top ups or adopt a more structured method of funding. For investors with intergenerational wealth in mind, the latter often proves more efficient. Vehicles such as junior ISAs, bare trusts or discretionary trusts allow capital to grow in a tax efficient manner and can ensure that funds are ringfenced for education or other specific purposes. Discretionary structures in particular offer control over timing and distribution, protecting assets while embedding family values into the support process.

